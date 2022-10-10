Carlin brings a wealth of marketing and business development experience to the advisory role with The Energy Training Academy CIC having spent eight years at Radio Forth, while he latterly headed up the Scottish sales team at media giant Global.

From its state-of-the-art base on the outskirts of Edinburgh, the academy will deliver Scottish Government-backed initiatives to help youngsters into employment.

More experienced engineers looking to upskill in renewables will also benefit from the newly established social enterprise – the first of its kind in Scotland – which has evolved from a partnership between the Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) and HeatFix Scotland in the Capital.

Jak Carlin's media expertise will be tuned into Scotland's first energy training as cost of living bites

The unique nature of the centre’s offering is what appealed to Carlin, who set up the marketing agency Alleyoop earlier this year.

“The revolutionary concept and model of The Energy Training Academy makes it a project I am hugely excited to be a part of,” he said.

“This is an exciting new opportunity I’m really looking forward to, especially in the current climate.

“With people being more aware of their energy consumption due to rising fuel prices, we couldn’t be

launching this enterprise at a better times.”

He added: “I’m delighted to add another ambitious and disruptive brand to my client base.

“This facility will offer a wealth of opportunity to the local area and I can’t wait to see the huge impact it has on the community and further afield.”

Once fully open, the training centre hopes to produce 100 new engineers each year.

Robbie Broomfield, business growth adviser at Business Gateway Midlothian, said “Their fantastic model and not-for-profit set-up benefits so many people – local people looking to change their career, young people wanting to learn a trade, the general public wishing to be more efficient in their use of heating and installers looking to learn about carbon efficient heating technology,” he added.