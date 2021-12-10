Environmental entrepreneur Paul Tasner to headline business networking event

After decades managing supply chains for businesses, California-based Tasner, 76, decided that instead of retiring he would establish a company which would replace toxic plastic packaging with compostable and biodegradable moulded fibre products.

With the help of a team of designers he invented the Karta-Pack, made from recycled pulp and paper, which enables customers to replace plastic blister packs with a “planet-friendly” alternative.

The company, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has a team of five and six manufacturing partners located in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and has won more than 20 awards. Clients include Google, Amazon and Kleenex.

Paul Tasner's TED Talk on Becoming an Entrepreneur at 66 has achieved more than 2.3 million views in 32 languages.

Tasner is set to be the headline speaker at a Love Your Business networking event this Thursday.

The Edinburgh networking club, currently running online, was founded by Michelle Brown of the eponymous PR agency in 2018, to bring businesses together to help build their network, share contacts, referrals and ideas.

Over the years, the club has welcomed a host of high-profile speakers including entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl, Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings and the co-founder of Social Bite, Alice Thompson.

Tasner, whose TED Talk on Becoming an Entrepreneur at 66 has achieved more than 2.3 million views in 32 languages, said: “I’m really looking forward to speaking at the next Love Your Business event and sharing my business journey, from trying to get investment in the early days to our growth and also to prove to anyone who has an idea for a new product the reasons why it’s worth taking that entrepreneurial leap, regardless of your age.

“The more people we can share our story with about using alternative packaging in business, the better. The urgency of acting today will make a difference tomorrow.”

Brown added: “He’ll be talking about his entrepreneurial journey including competitions he entered to source funding in the early days in Silicon Valley to establishing the right manufacturing and distribution channels, and sharing tips on the importance of building your network in business.”

