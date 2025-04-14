Exciting news for Edinburgh’s hospitality scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s thriving hospitality industry has a dynamic new recruitment partner.

Adkins & Cheurfi, a highly successful recruitment agency based in the North East of England, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first branch in Scotland.

Founded in 2016 by Dean Adkins and Melika Cheurfi, the agency specialises in hospitality, legal, and commercial recruitment. The new Edinburgh branch will focus exclusively on the hospitality sector, supporting businesses and talented professionals across the city and beyond.

“Expanding into Scotland is a natural next step for us, and there’s no better place than Edinburgh—one of the UK’s most vibrant, historic, and culturally rich cities, with a thriving hospitality scene,” said the founders. “Hospitality is a dynamic and rewarding industry, offering career paths that provide transferable skills and open doors to countless opportunities.”

Jak Thompson (R), Melika Cheurfi (M), Lucy Connolly (L)

Leading the new Scotland branch is Warren Trewick, who brings over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. His expertise and passion for the sector make him the perfect choice to drive the agency’s growth in Scotland.

Warren said: “I’m delighted to lead Adkins & Cheurfi’s new enterprise in Edinburgh. There is a thriving hospitality scene in Scotland, an abundance of fast-growing businesses, and a wealth of talented, passionate staff looking for their next opportunity in the sector. I’m hugely excited to bring my experience working in the industry to help drive the agency’s latest branch and make their exciting move north of the border a real success.”

This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Adkins & Cheurfi, coinciding with new appointments and internal promotions as the business continues to go from strength to strength.

For hospitality businesses and professionals in Edinburgh, Adkins & Cheurfi is ready to connect top talent with outstanding opportunities.

