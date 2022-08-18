Expanding car parts firm revs up business with new Edinburgh base

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allied Parts said the opening of the new Distrigo Relay site had led to the recruitment of additional staff. The firm has taken a unit at the Turnhouse Court industrial estate in Newbridge.

Parts department manager Chris McKay said: “The rise in business is due to the parts distribution model for Stellantis vehicle manufacturers Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo.

“In the Distrigo parts model there are 22 parts hubs in the UK that are set up to sell parts to the motor trade. The success of Allied Parts in Aberdeen and the increased demand from Edinburgh customers has allowed us to open a new site to meet the needs of the motor trade in Edinburgh.”

Allied Parts has taken space at the Turnhouse Court industrial estate in Newbridge, Edinburgh. Picture: Alexander Fraser Photography

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Maclaren, regional property manager at Whittle Jones Scotland, managing agent acting on behalf of site owner Northern Trust Company, said: “Allied Parts expansion and their creation of jobs at this new Distrigo Relay site is a fantastic addition to the development and shows the importance of Northern Trust’s investment in creating high quality business space for the local area.”

Turnhouse Court is situated in the heart of Newbridge, close to the M9 and M8 interchange. There are also plans for a second phase of development incorporating four larger units.