Expanding Scottish dental business swallows third practice in East Lothian

Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice is owned by siblings Rob and Rose Campbell, and their business partner James Gibson.

They purchased their first practice, in Musselburgh, from Rob and Rose’s parents, who established the business 30 years ago. Following the acquisition, their second practice in North Berwick was purchased in 2019.

Now the business has expanded its footprint in East Lothian through the acquisition of a two-surgery practice in Dunbar.

To facilitate the deal, the business approached Bank of Scotland for support and received a six-figure funding package.

The team has been working through the backlog of appointments caused by Covid-19 restrictions. To help cope with this they have recruited a new dental hygienist and increased opening hours.

Rose Campbell said: “My parents ran our Musselburgh practice for more than 30 years and developed a fantastic local reputation.

“With the Dunbar practice being put up for sale, we knew there was an opportunity to expand on the great work our parents had done by acquiring the practice and further growing our footprint in the local area.”

Scott Beaton, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, added: “The Scottish Dental Association recently stated that many practices across Scotland are still experiencing difficulties balancing the books, clearing backlogs and managing staff shortages as a result of the pandemic.