Experienced professional steps up as COO at leading housing provider

With extensive experience and a deep-rooted passion for supporting older people, a respected housing expert has been appointed to a key leadership role at one of Scotland’s foremost housing and care providers.

Tracey Howatt has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Edinburgh Based Bield Housing and Care, a move that comes as the organisation looks to strengthen its Independent Living Approach and continues to expand the ways it helps people live longer, more fulfilled lives at home and in their communities.

Since starting as a trainee in 1986, Tracey has developed a strong track record of leadership within the organisation, culminating in her most recent role as Director of Customer Experience.

Her new role as COO will see her take responsibility for the operational delivery of services, while also acting as Deputy to the Chief Executive.

Debbie Collins, CEO of Bield, said: “Tracey has shown outstanding leadership and a deep understanding of what matters most to our tenants and customers.

“Her appointment strengthens our focus on growing Bield’s Independent Living Approach and ensuring our services continue to meet the evolving needs of older people across Scotland.

“I’m delighted to welcome her into this key leadership role and look forward to working closely with her as we deliver our strategy.”

Tracey brings unrivalled insight into the needs of customers and tenants, having led some of the most transformative changes in service delivery in recent years.

She will now help oversee the implementation of long-term plans to ensure services continue evolving to meet the expectations of a new generation of older people – with digital innovation, co-production and energy efficiency remaining key priorities.

The new role will see Tracey take an even more hands-on approach to supporting more than 5,000 tenants across over 170 developments – while championing co-designed services and the voice of older people in shaping how housing and care are delivered in Scotland.

Tracey said: “My working life has been dedicated to Bield, and I feel privileged to have this opportunity to lead more widely across the organisation.

“The work we’re doing to enhance the homes and services we provide is truly exciting. I look forward to the journey ahead and to continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we support.”

Over the past year, Bield has made strong progress towards its ambitious goals - reducing energy use by nearly 6%, investing in new digital tools to enhance tenant safety and wellbeing and helping tenants to access an additional £1.28 million in financial support through its income advice team.

It is also investing heavily in workforce development, supported by a new People Strategy designed to boost recruitment, skills, and wellbeing – reinforcing its status as a people-centred employer.

Tracey’s appointment is expected to play a pivotal role in sustaining momentum as the organisation pursues its mission to enable older people to live independently and with choice.

With a proud legacy dating back to 1971, the organisation continues to be a leader in its field, helping set benchmarks in care, housing and innovation for older people across Scotland.

As demand continues to grow, Bield is calling for further strategic investment in housing-based solutions that support independence, promote dignity, and protect health and care services from avoidable strain.

To find out more about Bield, visit www.bield.co.uk or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and X @BieldScotland

