Eye experts unveil store's £60,000 re-fit

By Anne Marie McDonnell
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 02:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 13:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Livingston MP Gregor Poynton visited Specsavers to hear how local experts are delivering neighbourhood eye health care.

Livingston store partners Lisa Brockett and Sunit Singh gave Mr Poynton a tour of the store’s facilities, which has recently undergone a refit as part of a £60,000 investment, which gives a fresh new look to the store, ensuring the high street retailer is offering the best in-store customer experience.

He chatted to the team about how it brings services closer to the community, supporting the wider health service, and how Specsavers is ready to do more even more to support the NHS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Seeing and hearing first-hand how Specsavers Livingston is looking after the health of our community was very insightful,’ says Mr Poynton. ‘We also talked about how Specsavers has an important role on the high street, providing valuable jobs and careers.’

Gregor Poynton MP met the Specsavers Livingston team following their £60k investment in the store.Gregor Poynton MP met the Specsavers Livingston team following their £60k investment in the store.
Gregor Poynton MP met the Specsavers Livingston team following their £60k investment in the store.

Lisa Brockett, store director at Specsavers Livingston, says: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Poynton to Specsavers especially at such an exciting time where the store has just seen an impressive upgrade. We were able to discuss how we provide access to a range of eye and hearing health services to the community of Livingston, while also showing off our store refit, which so far has been received warmly by our customers.

‘With this investment, our customers will benefit from the newly renovated store design and layout as well as colleagues who will be available to assist them with their individual eyecare needs, from sight tests and frame selection to contact lenses.’

Specsavers Livingston is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/livingston or call 01506 430819.

"

Related topics:SpecsaversLivingstonNHS
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice