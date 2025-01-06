Eye experts unveil store's £60,000 re-fit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Livingston MP Gregor Poynton visited Specsavers to hear how local experts are delivering neighbourhood eye health care.

Livingston store partners Lisa Brockett and Sunit Singh gave Mr Poynton a tour of the store’s facilities, which has recently undergone a refit as part of a £60,000 investment, which gives a fresh new look to the store, ensuring the high street retailer is offering the best in-store customer experience.

He chatted to the team about how it brings services closer to the community, supporting the wider health service, and how Specsavers is ready to do more even more to support the NHS.

‘Seeing and hearing first-hand how Specsavers Livingston is looking after the health of our community was very insightful,’ says Mr Poynton. ‘We also talked about how Specsavers has an important role on the high street, providing valuable jobs and careers.’

Gregor Poynton MP met the Specsavers Livingston team following their £60k investment in the store.

Lisa Brockett, store director at Specsavers Livingston, says: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Poynton to Specsavers especially at such an exciting time where the store has just seen an impressive upgrade. We were able to discuss how we provide access to a range of eye and hearing health services to the community of Livingston, while also showing off our store refit, which so far has been received warmly by our customers.

‘With this investment, our customers will benefit from the newly renovated store design and layout as well as colleagues who will be available to assist them with their individual eyecare needs, from sight tests and frame selection to contact lenses.’

Specsavers Livingston is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/livingston or call 01506 430819.

