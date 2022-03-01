Familiar face back on board as director at expanding Edinburgh lettings business

Rob Trotter returns as director of new business at the long-established capital lettings agency, which was acquired by fast-growing Lomond Group towards the end of last year.

Trotter left the firm last year to run a food service and retail business, re-opening the Belhaven Smokehouse after it closed during the pandemic. He is said to have missed the property industry, having established the food business on a strong footing and put in place a manager to allow him to return to DJ Alexander.

In 2016, Trotter was the first person outside the Alexander family to be given a director’s position in the business. He began as a lettings negotiator and rose to become senior lettings negotiator and then head of business development.

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland, and Rob Trotter, director of new business.

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland, said: “When Rob said that he was interested in returning I was delighted to welcome him back to the fold. Rob is a fantastic addition to our team, and we have tremendous ambitions to grow the firm and his experience and knowledge will help us achieve our aims.

“I have always thought that to achieve anything you must have the best people around you, and I believe that Rob’s appointment strengthens and builds on an already outstanding team.

“We have an enormous number of challenges ahead but with the best people, across all parts of the company, I believe that we can achieve great things in the future,” he added.

Trotter said: “I left last year, on extremely amicable terms, to pursue an ambition of running a food business but found that, a year on, I was drawn back to the property sector.

“David had been in touch to say that he was keen to get the original team back together so when the opportunity arose, I jumped at the chance. I had worked with DJ Alexander for 18 years and I missed the people, the atmosphere, and the challenges of working in the property market.”

