Famous Edinburgh creative agency behind Irn-Bru ads pushes south with new office

The practice’s first office outside of Scotland will focus on offering end-to-end production facilities through its new venture, Leith Studios.

Led by ex-Havas head of film, Neil Williams, the new production unit boasts a state-of-the-art online editing finishing suite. The venture has recruited ten people, supported by 131 “Leithers” at the agency’s Edinburgh headquarters.

Leith was founded in 1984 and was acquired by Lumanity - previously known as Cello Health - in 2004.

Creative agency Leith has opened a Manchester office and also taken on a number of additional staff.

Neil Williams, head of production at Leith, said: “It’s a great step change and opportunity for Leith in Manchester. With the extraordinary production talent available in the north west, fuelled by Leith’s award winning creativity, clients can expect a fresh and innovative new approach to their content creation.”

Additionally, the new office will look to grow the agency’s healthcare sector expertise which now accounts for 25 per cent of Leith’s revenue, specialising in pharmaceuticals and working increasingly in areas like mental health and wellbeing.

Richard Marsham, group managing partner at Leith, said “We’re excited to see years of growth for Leith come to fruition, Manchester feels like a natural second home for Leith; combining our top drawer creative firepower with our leading edge health sector expertise and enhanced production facilities.

“We are broadening our client offer in light of market demand, and continue to attract clients across the UK and beyond.”

