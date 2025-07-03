Famous Lothians pub set to re-open

The Grey Horse in Balerno, known throughout the Lothians for its real ales, is set to re-open after a lengthy closure.

Balerno-born and raised John McArdle and his partner, Gillian Wilkinson, are behind the move and the journey from acquisition to opening has been a trip down memory lane for the businessman.

His late father Jack was a well-known regular and John followed in dad’s footsteps, popping in for a refreshment in his youth and later life.

John admits he bought the pub because of his strong local connections and the project to restore one of the last Victorian public bars remaining in and around the Capital has involved months of planning.

The Grey Horse, pictured just before the scaffolding came down

Designers, builders and trades all with extensive experience in the hospitality industry have been engaged.

The transformation has included a major clear-out, filling countless skips, months of issues with drainage, repaired stone masonry, a new roof, electrics, plumbing and heating.

Now, with the scaffolding now down, there is great anticipation and enthusiasm in the area to see the doors open.

Amy Buchanan, formerly of the Colinton Inn, will be at the helm.

John and Amy grew up together in Balerno and as her father Jimmy drank in the pub with John’s dad back in the day, there is a feeling of coming home on both sides.

Initially, the Grey Horse, or Brow’s as it is known locally, will concentrate on the bar trade, with at least four cask ales at the centre of the offering, including two constant beers.

Food will be kept simple, charcuterie, cheese boards and snacks to accompany the beers and wines.

A function room will be available for meetings, parties and events, and, as there is a sizeable kitchen, catering can be done in-house or outside caterers can be brought in.

There has also been a interest from renowned Edinburgh chefs in staging pop-up events.

McArdle said: "The journey has taken a bit longer than hoped with a few obstacles in the way, but we are really looking forward to opening the doors again soon."

