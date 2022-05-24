FanDuel partnership aims to create up to 400 jobs including in Edinburgh and Glasgow

The extended tie-up between FanDuel and partner xDesign aims to encourage new talent into the market who can “cultivate and extend their tech skills” with the two businesses.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will commit to creating a total of 400 jobs by the end of 2022. This will include increasing FanDuel’s engineering headcount by 250 people with the ability to work in its Scottish and US offices - located in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Atlanta.

The agreement follows a successful 18-month commercial relationship between the two companies, where xDesign provides product and engineering support for FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment Group.

Euan Andrews, chief executive of xDesign, said: “Investing in people and creating a platform for future tech talent is a must to tackle the ever-widening tech skills gap. While job creation and growth form a huge part of this partnership, engagement, and support for those at the early stages of their career in technology is vital.

“Extending our relationship with an organisation as successful as FanDuel will significantly contribute to identifying and cultivating the next generation of talent in the UK which both companies are fanatical about.”

Andy Giancamilli, chief operating officer at FanDuel Group, added: “The boom within the UK and Scottish tech sector is undeniable, and we believe this partnership with xDesign provides fantastic support and supplements the work our FanDuel world-class engineering teams do.”