Fast-growing engineering consultancy tees up further deals after golf sponsorship

XBuro UK is to sponsor Megan Docherty, in what the firm hopes to be the first of a series of partnerships with talented sportspeople as it triples its growth in just two years.

The business was started by Thomas Brady and Michael Gribben in 2018 and witnessed a lockdown boom in 2020, bagging contracts with an overall value of £100 million.

It has since ramped up its growth to deliver projects worth more than £350m in value, having expanded from Glasgow to offices in Edinburgh and London. The team has grown now to 15 with new posts being advertised to meet demand.

XBuro is currently delivering major projects for North Lanarkshire Council, NHS Highland, NHS Lothian, NHS Golden Jubilee and East Renfrewshire Council, as well as working alongside the Ambassador Group on master planning Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh.

During the height of the pandemic, XBuro delivered the Covid-19 test facility at Gartnavel Hospital by NHS Glasgow.

Docherty is a 19-year-old amateur golfer from Bishopbriggs who is said to have impressed the XBuro founders with her drive and determination. She is studying at the University of Tennessee in the US and will receive funding towards lessons, equipment and travel for the next three years.

Gribben said: “Our continued growth has given us the opportunity to support local sport clubs but we wanted to go further to help young athletes like Megan to fulfil their ambitions and to help them on their journey.

XBuro founders Thomas Brady and Michael Gribben with golfer Megan Docherty. Picture: Jeff Holmes

“Business and the power of sport is something we want to invest in, and this is just the start of our plans.”

Docherty added: “I started playing at seven and began competing at 13. When the pandemic happened, we got an old net and put it on the washing line so I could hit into it.