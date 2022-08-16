Fast growing Scots accountant with 550 staff hires chief people officer

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Perry joins AAB following more than a decade at Accelerate, where he held the position of executive director.

Following investment from August Equity in October 2021, Aberdeen-headquartered AAB - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - has grown rapidly, and now generates revenues in the region of £50 million, operating across ten office locations.

Perry will lead the strategy for people and integration across the group, which has grown its headcount by more than 80 per cent in the past 12 months and now employs more than 550 people in Scotland, England and Ireland.

Mark Perry joins AAB following more than a decade at Accelerate, where he held the position of executive director. Picture: Peter Devlin

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Graeme Allan said: “As we continue to grow and evolve the group, it is critical that we attract and retain the best people to support our ambitious growth plans. Creating unmatched opportunities for our people is at the heart of our strategy.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience in developing high performing teams. [His] vision for the future of the group will be integral to our success, and I will look forward to working closely with him to bring this to life.”