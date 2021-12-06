FedEx deploys cargo e-bikes in Edinburgh City Centre ahead of Low Emission Zoning next year

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The delivery bikes will replace diesel vehicles as a ‘last-mile delivery solution’, and will comply with the emission restricted zone of Edinburgh city centre, set to be enforced in spring of next year.

Thirteen e-cargo bikes in total have been deployed across Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Cambridge, following the introduction of e-cargo bikes to its permanent operations in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering goods with the new e-cargo bikes will have several sustainability benefits, with reduced carbon emissions as well as reduced congestion and noise in the city centre.

Couriers can also make use of new spaces for people projects, such as new bicycle lanes, and are able to find kerbside parking more easily than vans – particularly in hard to access areas, says FedEx.

The roll out of e-cargo bikes is rumoured to continue across UK cities, alongside the company’s transition to fully electric vehicles.

Alun Cornish, FedEx operations managing director in Europe, said: “Electric cargo bikes will fulfil a sustainable last-mile delivery solution for customers in and around Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cambridge city centres.

“Earlier FedEx pilots in the cities made the case for transitioning to two wheels, proving an effective alternative to vans thanks to their ability to take shorter, faster routes.

“We see real potential for e-cargo bikes to complement and work alongside our motorised vehicle fleet as we strive to make zero-emissions deliveries our standard.”

The delivery firm aims to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040, with the electrification of its pick-up and delivery vehicles seeing major investment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.