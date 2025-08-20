Female Leaders in Construction (FLIC) appoints new advisory board

FLIC (Female Leaders in Construction) has appointed five new Advisory Board members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLIC (Female Leaders in Construction) has appointed five new Advisory Board members. Karen Campbell, Group Corporate Communications Director at the Springfield Group, Louise Chambers, Partner at Burness Paull, Hazel Davies, Sales & Marketing Director at Cruden, Elaine Farquharson-Black, Partner at Brodies and Marion Forbes, Director of Performance & Organisational Change at AC Whyte & Co Ltd.

FLIC was established in 2024 by Liana Canavan, founder and Director at The Firefly Consultancy, providing tailored Sales and Marketing support for the house building sector, and Julie Moulsdale, founder and MD at specialist built environment communications consultancy, Perceptive Communicators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by the well researched insights that more gender balanced leadership teams achieve greater profitability, FLIC’s goal is to increase the number of women at a senior level in construction to achieve greater economic and social gain. Women are under-represented in construction at all levels, and particularly at a senior level.

From left to right: Karen Campbell, Louise Chambers, Hazel Davies, Elaine Farquharson-Black, Marion Forbes

FLIC connects senior women in construction so creating a community and providing support. FLIC also champions senior women by helping to increase their visibility, including equal representation at events/panels. Through the sharing of best practice, FLIC inspires and builds confidence and skills of senior women in the sector.

Liana Canavan, Founder and Director of The Firefly Consultancy commented:

“Having experience of board level positions in the construction sector, I recognised a need to support women at a senior level. We are delighted to welcome these talented individuals onto FLIC’s Advisory Board and believe they will help shape an even better performing sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Moulsdale, Managing Director at Perceptive Communicators commented:

““The construction sector is facing so many challenges, from cost pressures to productivity. This is about unlocking the power of senior women in construction to support not only the women in this group, but the performance of the whole construction sector and ultimately our wider economy.

“The Advisory Board are inspiring role models for senior women in the sector, with a wide range of skills. FLIC provides a unique opportunity for those involved to build relationships, collaborate and be inspired, so supercharging not only individual careers and organisations but also more broadly across our whole economy.”

FLIC membership is available to women working at a senior level in construction with at least 15 years’ experience in the sector. FLIC hosts several events from inspirational talks to networking events and training.