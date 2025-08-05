Fife clothing brand remakes 90s jacket ahead of Oasis’ return

Scottish outdoor clothing brand, Keela, has announced that it has remade one of its most iconic jackets – the Falkland Parka 95 – at its factory in Glenrothes, on a limited production run.

First launched in the 1990s, the original Falkland Parka was famously donned by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher – wearing the piece during the band’s headline performance at Glastonbury in 1995.

As Scotland gears up for the return of the band to Murrayfield Stadium for three nights from August 8, Keela has reproduced the Falkland Parka – with only 50 pieces available and 5% of all sales going to the charity, Cash for Kids.

Keeping the same silhouette as its predecessor, the Falkland Parka 95 has been updated with modernised materials including Ventile’s premium, fluorocarbon-free cotton fabric, L24 and Keela’s Queens Award-winning System Dual Protection (SDP).

The Falkland 95 Parka being produced in the Keela Outdoors factory in Glenrothes.

The jacket, which is nominated in the Sustainability category at the 2026 OIA Awards, is the latest piece to be made at Keela’s factory in Glenrothes. The Falkland forms part of Keela’s ‘Albion Collection’ – celebrating Keela’s sister brand, Ilasco’s, 45 years of UK manufacturing.

Sam Fernando, Keela Sales Director said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back our Falkland Parka, refreshing it for a new generation whilst keeping the essence of what made the original so special.

“Each jacket is a testament to not only our heritage, but our ongoing commitment to manufacturing here in the UK and ensuring that the process continues to be responsible and beneficial for the environment.”