Fife firm's tech to provide on-board entertainment for airline passengers
Technology developed by a Fife firm will provide internet access for passengers flying with an Australian airline.
Bluebox Aviation Systems, which is headquartered in Dunfermline, said its agreement with Jetstar Group would see it deploy its Bluebox “digital passenger experience”, Blueview, on the carrier’s Airbus fleet.
The platform will be marketed to passengers as Jetstar Entertainment and is expected to be launched by the low-cost airline in the coming months.
The agreement includes a gradual implementation of Jetstar Entertainment on all Airbus aircraft within Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Asia fleets, with provision to extend this to additional aircraft types within the wider airline group.
Most Popular
-
1
Cost of living crisis: Owners of Dofos, Edinburgh’s oldest pet shop, speak out on rising costs
-
2
iPhone 14: Everything we know about iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – including ‘always on’ display, ‘Dynamic Island’, A16 Bionic chip, and new colour options
-
3
Barratt makes bumper profit but property market may be coming off the boil
-
4
Fish and Chips Edinburgh: The 10 best Edinburgh fish and chip shops - as voted by EEN readers
-
5
Best pubs in Edinburgh: The 19 best Edinburgh pubs to visit, as chosen by our readers
Jetstar Entertainment will deliver a new in-flight digital platform for passengers, presenting them with a branded user interface which they can access via browsers on their own devices over a wireless network on board.
Kevin Clark, chief executive at Bluebox, said: “There’s no denying this is one of our most exciting projects to date - not just because of the size of Jetstar’s fleet and it being our first combined deployment of Blueview on both Bluebox Wow and Airspace Link across a fleet, but because once again we are launching another great innovation for Jetstar, as we did when we launched the world’s first iPad solution with Jetstar back in 2011.”
Blueview was launched as a distinct new brand from Bluebox in June at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo. It is described as a “digital eco-system” offering airlines the ability to “engage and entertain their passengers on board” and earn ancillary revenue in the process.
Headquartered in Dunfermline, Bluebox has a global support network in Europe, the US, Australia and Singapore.