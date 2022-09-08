Fife firm's tech to provide on-board entertainment for airline passengers

Bluebox Aviation Systems, which is headquartered in Dunfermline, said its agreement with Jetstar Group would see it deploy its Bluebox “digital passenger experience”, Blueview, on the carrier’s Airbus fleet.

The platform will be marketed to passengers as Jetstar Entertainment and is expected to be launched by the low-cost airline in the coming months.

The agreement includes a gradual implementation of Jetstar Entertainment on all Airbus aircraft within Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Asia fleets, with provision to extend this to additional aircraft types within the wider airline group.

Jetstar Entertainment will deliver a new in-flight digital platform for passengers, presenting them with a branded user interface which they can access via browsers on their own devices over a wireless network on board.

Kevin Clark, chief executive at Bluebox, said: “There’s no denying this is one of our most exciting projects to date - not just because of the size of Jetstar’s fleet and it being our first combined deployment of Blueview on both Bluebox Wow and Airspace Link across a fleet, but because once again we are launching another great innovation for Jetstar, as we did when we launched the world’s first iPad solution with Jetstar back in 2011.”

Blueview was launched as a distinct new brand from Bluebox in June at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo. It is described as a “digital eco-system” offering airlines the ability to “engage and entertain their passengers on board” and earn ancillary revenue in the process.