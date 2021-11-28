Fife inventor’s unique soluble wet wipes set for Transatlantic test

Brian McCormack’s product has been chosen for use aboard the 12-person Roxy Expedition Atlantic Ocean Row which begins in December.

The former taxi driver and miner from Kirkcaldy has created his own company, McCormack Innovation to spearhead the launch of his groundbreaking wipes which could make a significant impact on the global market.

Wet wipes contain various synthetic and plastic fibres, which makes their disposability problematic and time consuming with some wet wipes taking as long as 100 years to biodegrade.

The 12-person Roxy Expedition Atlantic Ocean Row will test the wet wipes on their journey

But Mr McCormack’s wipes dissolve in water in a matter of seconds.

Mr McCormack said: “Our technology represents a game-changer for the world-wide market in disposable wipes.

“As ethically aware and responsible global citizens we are no longer willing to accept the catastrophic impact that conventional wet wipes are doing to the environment. Not only are they a marine pollutant and harmful to marine wildlife they are the principal cause of between 50% and 70% of sewer blockages and between 80% and 90% of all sewage pumping station failures.”

Brian McCormack of McCormack Innovation

The Transatlantic expedition is to help raise awareness of the global issue of climate change following the COP26 summit.

He added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rannoch Adventure on this Roxy Expedition.

“There can be no better way to illustrate the environmental benefits of our soluble wipes than on this nautical expedition for global climate change.”

Charlie Pitcher, founder and director of Rannoch Adventure says: “We are thrilled to be working with McCormack Innovation to test these products out on the ocean.

“We are always looking for new ways of improving our carbon footprint and this is a significant move in that direction for the world of ocean rowing.

“With 12 people on board a boat for up to 45 days, wet wipes are a real necessity for maintaining hygiene and keeping salt wounds at bay.”

McCormack Innovation’s wipes were awarded the Fine to Flush accreditation by Water UK last year.

