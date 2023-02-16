Fife's Muir homes names 'well-respected' industry figure as new managing director

Peter Shepherd joins the firm having gained more than 30 years’ experience in the housing development sector, predominantly with Mactaggart & Mickel Homes. He will be responsible for Inverkeithing-based Muir Homes’ strategy for future growth and will bring his board-level experience of project management of large-scale developments to the position. The group has been building homes for more than four decades and is currently on site in locations across North Lanarkshire, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Inverclyde.

Muir Group chairman John Muir said: “We know Peter values our vision of supporting and making positive contributions to each community where we build homes. This is important to us whether we start new phases in existing high-profile developments or new estates elsewhere. Peter is a well-respected figure in the industry and his track record of managing supply chains and delivery of a quality product is important as Muir Homes brings new exciting phases and new estates to the market.”

Shepherd said: “Joining as managing director gives me the opportunity to steer the business focus to regional markets, particularly across new areas across Scotland. I will also be looking to develop existing and build new supply chains, to support Muir’s housing development ambitions. I’m excited about joining Muir Homes and looking forward to working closely with John Muir and the wider team to further enhance our position as a leading home builder of quality family homes in Scotland,” he added.