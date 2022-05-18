Fintech with major Edinburgh presence secures £83 million in funding

The bumper funding has been led by growth equity firm General Atlantic and also includes significant participation from existing investors including Blenheim Chalcot, Frog Capital, Highland Europe and PayPal Ventures.

Modulr, which also operates out of London, delivers payments infrastructure for more than 200 “top-tier” clients, including Revolut, Wagestream, Sage and BrightPay, and their millions of customers.

The financial technology business said it had seen significant user growth and adoption, and was now processing an annualised transaction value in excess of £100 billion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm intends to use the funding to accelerate its geographic footprint while extending its client and partner coverage in existing and new market areas in the UK and Europe.

Founder and chief executive Myles Stephenson said: “Our ambition is to cement Modulr’s position as a leader in embedding financial technology into businesses across the UK and Europe. We believe the opportunity is vast and continues to grow with the rise of digital payments.

“This latest funding round will help support Modulr to become a pan-European payments champion.”

Aaron Goldman, managing director and co-head of financial services at General Atlantic, added: “Modulr has built a bridge between payments infrastructure and businesses who want to embed fintech into their products.

Modulr founder and chief executive Myles Stephenson.