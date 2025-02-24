Firethorn Trust reaches build milestone at Leith Walk PSBA site

Commercial real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn Trust, has passed a major milestone at its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leith Walk, Edinburgh, with completion of the building’s substructure.

Ogilvie Construction has been appointed to deliver the six-storey block, which will create high quality accommodation for 230 students when it completes next year.

The development includes construction of a single storey block adjacent to the main building, which will provide laundry facilities, a gym, cinema, and cycle store, as well as an electricity substation to power the buildings.

Donald MacDonald, Managing Director, Ogilvie Construction, said: “Site operations started in October with the demolition of the previous structure and the project has made excellent progress since then.

Above L-R: Grier Edmead, Ogilvie Construction with Hugo Briars, Serena Haggas & Marcus Weeks, Firethorn Trust.

"With the completion of the ground slab substructure, the next phase of the build will see the columns rising as we complete each storey of the new building. This is our 15th student accommodation project in recent years, and we look forward to handing over a first-class facility to Firethorn Trust next year.”

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “As the first PBSA scheme within our Living portfolio, Leith Walk reflects our ambition to meet growing demand for modern student housing in prime university cities across the UK.

“With a shared commitment to quality, alongside the strength of its local expertise, Ogilvie Construction is perfectly positioned to deliver our vision for the development, which has been designed to meet the highest sustainability standards, while providing a vibrant community for students to thrive.”

Work is expected to complete in time for the 2026/27 academic year.

Ogilvie Construction is part of the Ogilvie Group, one of Scotland’s most consistently successful family-owned businesses. The company is over 65 years old and employs 600 people across its various business operations in the UK.