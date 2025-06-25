Firethorn Trust tops out PBSA development in Leith Walk, Edinburgh

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn Trust, has reached a significant construction milestone at its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development at Leith, Edinburgh, with a topping out ceremony marking completion of the site’s structural framework.

Located on Leith Walk, Firethorn’s six-storey asset will provide high quality accommodation for 230 student beds, alongside generous amenities including a fully equipped gym, student common room, cinema and modern study spaces.

Work commenced last summer, following Firethorn’s purchase of the site in February 2024, marking the first acquisition under its Living portfolio. The company has since expanded its footprint with additional PBSA assets in Hackney Wick and Stratford, plus a hotel development in central Dublin and the One Bessborough Gardens residential conversion in London.

With the structural frame now complete, Leith Walk is on track for completion in time for the 2026/27 academic year.

Above: Firethorn Trust marks structural completion of its Leith Walk development at topping out ceremony with contractors, Ogilvie Construction

Paul Martin, Head of Development at Firethorn Trust, commented: “As the first asset within our Living portfolio, topping out at Leith Walk is a significant milestone for Firethorn, and a prime example of our ability to deliver buildings swiftly and to a high standard.

“Edinburgh has a growing student population and an urgent need for modern, quality accommodation, so we are very pleased with the pace at which works are progressing and look forward to bringing the site to completion over the next 12 months.”

Grier Edmead, Operations Director, Ogilvie Construction, said: “Today’s topping out marks the significant progress that we have made since breaking ground last year, and we look forward to handing over a first class building in 2026. This will be the fifteenth student accommodation facility that we have delivered in recent years using our extensive experience and expertise in the sector.”