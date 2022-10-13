The UK Department for Business Energy and Skills (BEIS) awarded the funding of more than £400,000 through its red diesel replacement competition, which seeks to accelerate the transition to electric off-road vehicles such as excavators.

Danfoss plans to combine electrification alongside a significant improvement in machine efficiency to reduce energy consumption by up to 50 per cent. That would slash the size of the batteries and the amount of energy needed to charge them, the firm added.

The firm is already constructing a £25 million state-of-the-art manufacturing, research and development facility in Edinburgh to commercialise its technology and electric drivetrains.

Leif Bruhn, head of digital displacement, Danfoss Power Solutions, said: “Our new UK facility will be an important hub for Danfoss decarbonisation programmes. This grant from the UK government recognises the potential of our efforts and will help us realise our plans.

“These funds will be used to accelerate the work we’re doing to develop next-generation, climate-friendly technologies in hydraulics, digitalisation and electrification.”

Niall Caldwell, senior director of research and development, digital displacement, Danfoss Power Solutions, added: “The International Energy Agency says that 44 per cent of the Paris climate commitments can come from energy efficiency improvements, and Danfoss is taking on this challenge in the area of construction machinery.

“The majority of large machines still use diesel engines, and we calculate that, worldwide, construction machinery emits around 400 megatons of carbon dioxide annually - equivalent to ten times the annual emissions of Scotland.”