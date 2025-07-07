Firm steps up eco drive with first electric van

By Paul Kiddie
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
Livingston-based John Heaney Electrical (JHE), which provides mechanical and electrical installation services across Scotland and northern England, has taken delivery of the firm’s first electric van as it steps up its focus on sustainability.

The West Lothian company has already had solar panels installed on its headquarters in Brucefield Industry Park and has now added to its fleet of eco-friendly vehicles with a VW ID Buzz Cargo.

The new electric van complements JHE’s three electric company cars and managing director Mark Heaney hopes to add to the pool going forward.

“The construction sector is not known for being environmentally friendly so it’s important to do what we can in this area,” he said.

Going electric: JHE.
Going electric: JHE.

“We want to do the right thing and having electric vehicles helps reduce our emissions and allows our staff to drive within the Low Emission Zones which have been established in cities.”

Next month sees Mr Heaney celebrate 30 years with the company, which focuses on industrial and commercial work along with its HVAC services.

He has seen huge changes in the industry and he added: “It is important to keep abreast of the advances in technology, particularly when it comes to the environment and the net zero targets which have been set by the government.

“Electric vehicles are key to improving the carbon footprint and I would like to think everyone in our sector is looking at ways in which they can help.

“We will be looking at adding to our fleet of electric vans. As their range increases, more options will be become available and that will be important for us with a client base spread throughout central Scotland and the north of England.”

