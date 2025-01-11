Firms invited to enter free business awards

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:12 BST
The 2024 winners in the Midlothian and East Lothian Business AwardsThe 2024 winners in the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards
Businesses in Midlothian and East Lothian are invited to enter awards that celebrate achievement.

The Midlothian & East Lothian Business awards give companies of all sizes, from pioneering start-ups to the powerhouses which drive the region’s economy, a chance to be recognised for the work they do.

The free-to-enter awards are across 13 categories and the deadline for submissions is January 24 at 5pm.

Businesses can enter more than one category and you don’t have to be a member of the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce to apply.

The 2024 awards event in MusselburghThe 2024 awards event in Musselburgh
Previous winners include Flowcopter ltd, Melville Golf Centre, Agilico, CYS Architects, Penicuik Storehouse, Rosslyn Chapel, Stewart Brewing, The Radhuni, Saltire Hospitality, Gensource, Beyond Green and Audio Light Systems. Info on

Shortlisted entries will be announced at the start of February and winners will be revealed at the Chamber Business Awards Ceremony and Dinner in March 2025.

Details of that event will follow soon.

For more o the awards and how to enter: https://www.melcc.org.uk/membership/2025-business-awards-criteria/

