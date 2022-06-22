First dental practice banked for ambitious female-owned Midlothian business

Dr Suelynn Tan-Stroud is a dental practitioner who graduated in 2012 from the University of Dundee and worked in dental practices around Tayside, before joining Magliveras Dental Care in 2018. In April 2022, Magliveras Dental Care in Penicuik was put up for sale and Dr Tan-Stroud spotted a chance to fulfill her ambitions and own her first dental practice.

To facilitate the acquisition, Dr Tan-Stroud approached Bank of Scotland and secured a six-figure funding package to acquire the three-practice surgery.

Since taking over, the business has been working to tackle the backlogs generated by the pandemic and ensure a return to normal treatments for NHS and private patients. Magliveras Dental Care has also kept the same team in place to ensure a smooth ownership transition.

The Magliveras Dental team (Dr Suelynn Tann-Stroud second from right, bottom row).j

Dr Tan-Stroud said: “Having studied dentistry at university and having worked in the industry for ten years now, I was ready to take the next step in my career. This is when I started planning how I could acquire my first practice.

“This year, the opportunity to acquire the Magliveras Dental Care in Penicuik arose and Bank of Scotland were on hand to help me achieve my ambitions and complete the purchase of the practice.

“The pandemic was an extremely challenging time for the Scottish dental industry and I’m committed to tackling our current backlogs over the coming months to ensure a return to normal treatment for all our patients at the practice.”

Scott Beaton, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “A recent report found that just 15.4 per cent of Scottish businesses are owned by women. At Bank of Scotland, we want to help women achieve their business goals. We know it can be challenging for young entrepreneurs to take the first step and we were on hand to help Suelynn achieve her ambitions and acquire her first dental practice.