Diners have descended in their droves since the opening, to admire its stunning vintage decor and tuck into the delicious pizzas on offer, while the new branch has created 20 jobs.

Our images below show a sleek red and white design with traditional, checked table cloths that take customers back in time.

Walls throughout the restaurant, on bustling Raeburn Place, are adorned with posters, plaques and old-fashioned signage. Set against both wooden panelling and sleek, white tiles, the tasteful decor extends to an outdoor seating area under a matching red and white awning.

Civerinos’ operations director Mark De’Mar said: “We’ve been inspired by pizza culture across the US – from Pepes in New Haven to Pizzaland in The Sopranos – to create a venue where people can make lasting memories.

“We’ve been around for 10 years and we now serve customers whose first memories are in one of our venues. We’re so lucky to have so many amazing regulars and this is a tribute to them.

“We created the interiors together with our friends at S+Co to create a real authentic slice of pizza culture, a walk down memory lane and a tribute to the last decade of Civerinos. We are incredibly proud of the results.”

The first Civerinos slice bar was opened in 2014 after owner Michele Civiera sold his shoe collection to help buy the initial venue. At the time he was living in Stockbridge with his young family.

Michele added: “We’re excited to put roots down in Stockbridge. It’s where my wife Liv and I lived pre-kids, back when Civerinos was just a dream. We have many happy memories there and it was always in the plan to set up shop here one day.

“I’m so proud we’ve been able to make it happen. It was a huge moment to be able to enjoy a slice with Liv and our two amazing kids in this new venue. I’m so proud of our amazing team for making it happen. We love it. “

The restaurant and takeaway chain has several venues across Scotland’s capital as well as in Glasgow’s Finnieston area.

