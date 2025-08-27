Five businesses representing Scotland at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Service Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with five businesses representing innovation in the sector for Scotland.

Held between 17th & 18th September, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

One business attending is Bristow Group. This Aberdeen-based business is a leading global provider of helicopters which are used in search and rescue, by coastguard operations, and by government and civil authorities. With more than six decades of experience in the aviation sector, Bristow Group has helped countless emergency operations with valuable air support.

Graham Hamilton, Director, Bristow UKSAR, said: “At Bristow we operate a fleet of specialist Search and Rescue helicopters on behalf of the UK Maritime and Coast Guard Agency, as well as for governments overseas. We are always looking for recruits with the right skills and experience, and The Emergency Services Show is a great opportunity to showcase our work to potential future team members. It’s also a great way of learning about the latest advances in Search and Rescue technology.”

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, emergency planning officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

All sessions at The Emergency Services Show are CPD-accredited, in partnership with CPDme. Blue light sector attendees can upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.

For businesses wantingfurther information about The Emergency Services Show, or The Emergency Tech Show, and to register for a FREE ticket, click here.