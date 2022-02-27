Food firms team up to create iron brew ice cream treat stocked in Scottish Iceland stores
An iconic Scottish confectionery brand has teamed up once again with an ice cream maker to roll out a new sweet treat that will be stocked in more than 100 Iceland stores.
The new Millions Iron Brew ice cream is made up of a “silky smooth” iron brew-flavoured ice cream with an iron-brew ripple and Millions sweeties running through it, packaged in one-litre tubs.
The product is the result of a tie-up between Greenock firm Golden Casket and Hilton Ice Cream of Bradford, West Yorkshire. The two firms previously worked together on a Millions bubblegum and strawberry ice cream.
A further product is planned for launch later in the year, again featuring Millions sweets and again an exclusive for Iceland.
Hilton Ice Cream’s sales and marketing director Michael Jaconelli said: “Following the success of our first brand-stretching exercise with Golden Casket we are now launching an Iron Brew Millions ice cream.
“We are looking to build on this for future expansion.”