Construction has started on a milestone project which will turn the former Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital into luxury homes.

Housing developer Square & Crescent has kicked off work at the B-listed former Royal Hospital for Sick Children. The building and its surrounding streets will be transformed into the ‘Royal Meadows’, a high-quality housing development with eight townhouses and 85 apartments. The four-acre site sits directly opposite The Meadows and lies between Sciennes Road and Rillbank Crescent. The building work is expected to take three years, with a completion target set for the end of 2025. Sales for the site will launch in late summer 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euan Marshall, co-founder and joint managing director at Square & Crescent said: “To get to this stage of the process with Royal Meadows is a pinch-yourself moment for us at Square & Crescent. Most Edinburgh parents, at one time or another, have had to take a trip to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children so we are proud to have an opportunity to respect its history by carefully restoring the recognised building. We’re certain that with Royal Meadows, we are going to do this famous building justice by giving it a brand new purpose and offering up a wonderful place to live.”

A CGI image of what the Royal Meadows development in Edinburgh will look like after completion in 2025.

Simon Cook, co-Founder and joint Managing director said: “From early identification of the site, we knew it had all the makings of an incredible development that will preserve an important landmark in the city. To have spades in the ground at Royal Meadows is definitely a milestone moment and we can’t wait to watch the site grow and develop.”