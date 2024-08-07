Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Edinburgh sauna is to be turned into flats after controversial plans were given the green light.

The now vacant premises at 42-44 Albion Road were the home of the Scorpio Leisure sauna, which was raided by police in 2013.

The building was bought by Lova Homes Limited for £152,500 in October last year, according to the Scottish Sun. Before the sale, the site was granted planning permission to convert the sauna into a three-bedroom flat in September last year.

However, new plans for two two-bedroom flats were submitted by Mr Ollie Hughes in February this year, and approved by the council’s planning department on August 1.

The approved plans are for change of use from ‘health and leisure club’ to two dwelling flats, the installation of new windows to front facade and rear elevation, and installation of roof lights.

When the plans were submitted earlier this year, locals expressed fears that the new flats would bring Airbnb-style accommodation to the area. One resident said: “There is no noise or disruption under the current use.”

The plans were submitted on behalf of Mr Hughes by his agent Turley, who said in the application: “The proposed development has been designed to complement surrounding residential amenity and character.

“The existing roller shutters and light fittings on the front façade will be removed, and new sections of rendered masonry will be added to match the existing adjacent façade.

“Window and door finishes, framing, and panelling will be in-keeping with surrounding amenity.”

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer said: “The proposals comply with National Planning Framework 4, the Edinburgh Local Development Plan and the relevant non-statutory guidance.

“The proposal is acceptable in principle and would not have a detrimental impact on residential amenity. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

