From burgers to bricks – Ellie finds the route to a new career with Women into Home Building

Ellie Traynor-Meldrum is embracing the new challenges of a life in construction having swapped her job at McDonald’s for a trainee apprentice assistant site manager role with Bellway.

The 20-year-old from Fife entered the industry through the Women into Home Building programme, completing a two-week placement at Bellway’s Winchburgh Grange development in Winchburgh, West Lothian.

While small in stature at “five foot nothing with size 3 boots”, Ellie was certainly not short of enthusiasm and impressed the site team with her can-do attitude and eagerness to learn. She was offered an apprenticeship with the company and joined Bellway’s Scotland East division in December 2024.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do as a career after I left school at 17 so I carried on working at McDonald’s, which had been my weekend job,” she said. “After two years there, and a very brief spell at college studying mechanical engineering, I heard about the Women into Home Building initiative. I was intrigued so I applied.

Ellie is now on a four-year apprenticeship scheme, provided by Bellway.

“To be honest, there is no way I would have considered a job in the construction industry if it had not been for the scheme which allowed me to go onto the Bellway site for two weeks to see if I liked it or not. Luckily, I loved it and after my stint was over, they offered me a job.”

Bellway is one of several housebuilders which is participating in the programme, led by the Home Builders Federation to attract more women into site management roles.

“I must admit that initially I was a bit worried about being the only woman on the construction side of the site but it has not been a problem,” said Ellie. “I’m five foot nothing with size 3 boots that had to be specially ordered for me, but I got on with it and was treated with total respect.

“The tradesmen have been brilliant and treat me as another colleague. In fact, I think they were more worried about how to behave when I was around than I was about dealing with them, but now I’m just one of the crew and everyone is relaxed.”

Ellie is on a four-year apprenticeship, incorporating a two-year course which involves her attending Fife College to gain an HNC qualification in Construction Management. She works four days a week at Winchburgh Grange, with a day off to compensate for her evening studies.

“I relish being on the site and learning from everyone here,” said Ellie. “I am very much a people-person and would hate to be stuck behind a desk all the time so this active role suits me.

“I have been given the responsibility of looking after the keys to all the completed and part-finished houses, so if a sales advisor or a sub-contractor wants access to a plot they come to me. My duties also include looking after the NHBC (National House Building Council) inspectors when they come to site to inspect the homes here. There is such a variety of tasks that no two days are the same and that’s great.”

“I think the Women into Home Building programme is an amazing concept and opens up opportunities many of us would never think about. My advice to women out there would be to give it a go, as they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. I tried it and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Tracey Brady, Managing Director of Bellway Scotland East, said: “Ellie came to us through the insight week, an online week with lots of training, then did a two-week placement with us. She was assigned a buddy with a view to giving her a good understanding of what the role entails, showing Ellie everything on site. This gave her the opportunity to find out whether she would want to take this on as a career.”

“When I went to meet her, I was met with a beaming smile and so much enthusiasm. She found the placement very interesting and said everybody was really helpful. We offered her a job which she accepted, and she is loving it.”

Kimberley Burke, Finance Director at Bellway Scotland East, said: “Women into Home Building provides women with the opportunity to find out more about working in construction. People might think it could be a daunting experience but the teams on site couldn’t be more welcoming.

“And it’s amazing what you can learn in three weeks. It seems a short amount of time, but you soon know if it’s for you or not.

“The programme allows the business to develop strong female trainees who may not otherwise have considered a career in the industry. They can grow with Bellway, and we can shape the site managers, construction managers and construction directors of the future.

“Ellie has been exceptional. She rolled up her sleeves and has not been afraid to ask questions, or for that matter give out instructions. Everyone has commented on her attitude and said that she was part of the team from the minute she joined. Ellie has very much enjoyed being on site and is keen to learn and develop from her managers.”

For more information about careers at Bellway, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/vacancies.