From Edinburgh to the world: how this small but mighty team is taking on industry giants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury and unique holiday home provider sister companies, The Edinburgh Address and Adore Scotland, have been recognised on the international stage, having been shortlisted for the Team of the Year award at the prestigious Shortyz Awards. This nomination is a remarkable achievement for the small, Edinburgh-based business, which has been providing high-quality holiday homes since 2008.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Anna Morris, The Edinburgh Address has remained a women-led, independent business, dedicated to offering luxury short-term lets across Scotland. Competing against major national companies, the nomination highlights the dedication and resilience of this small but passionate team of just four colleagues.

Speaking about the recognition, Anna Morris expressed her immense pride: “Being shortlisted for this award means the world to us. It’s a huge honour to be recognised on this scale, especially as a small Scottish business in an industry dominated by much larger players. Our team has always been committed to delivering exceptional service, and this nomination is a testament to their dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nomination comes after an incredibly challenging few years for the short-term let industry. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the sector to a standstill, and in recent years, Scottish short-term let businesses have faced uncertainty and disruption due to ongoing debates around legislation. Despite these difficulties, The Edinburgh Address has consistently advocated for responsible letting, high safety standards, and good relations with neighbours and local communities.

Anna Morris (third from left) with The Edinburgh Address colleagues, Ivan, Daisy, and Anne-Marie

“The last few years have been some of the toughest in our industry’s history,” Morris continued. “Between the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding short-term let regulations in Scotland, it has been an uphill battle. However, we have always championed fair and sensible legislation and have ensured that our properties meet the highest safety and ethical standards, long before the debate went to the parliament. To receive this nomination now feels like a light at the end of the tunnel - it’s a recognition of our perseverance, our values, and the hard work of our entire team.”

The Shortyz Awards - which is held on Tuesday April 1st in London - celebrates excellence in the global short-term rental industry, recognising businesses and professionals who set the benchmark for quality, innovation, and customer service. Being nominated for the Team of the Year award underscores the outstanding work of The Edinburgh Address and Adore Scotland in providing luxury, responsible, and memorable stays for visitors to Scotland.

“We may be a small company, but our passion and commitment are second to none. We are incredibly proud to represent Scotland and the short-term rental industry at these awards,” Morris concluded. “Regardless of the outcome, this recognition affirms everything we’ve worked so hard for.”

The winners of the Shortyz Awards will be announced soon, and The Edinburgh Address team eagerly awaits the results, proud to stand among the best in the industry.