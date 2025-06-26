From reception to leadership: Yvonne Fleming climbs the ranks at Scullion LAW

In a powerful example of homegrown talent flourishing within a supportive workplace, Scullion LAW is proud to announce the promotion of Yvonne Fleming to Client Care Supervisor, a significant milestone in her seven-year journey with the award-winning legal firm.

Yvonne began her career at Scullion LAW as a receptionist and has since become a cornerstone of the firm’s Client Care Team, a team central to the firm’s mission of improving lives through expert, compassionate legal support.

Her promotion is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of Scullion LAW’s deep-rooted commitment to nurturing talent and delivering client-first legal services.

Charmaine Trainor, Head of Sales, shares: “Massive heartfelt congratulations, Yvonne! She’s one of the most driven, kind, and client-focused people I’ve ever worked with. From day one, Yvonne has gone from strength to strength, and this promotion is a well-earned recognition of her dedication and impact.”

Yvonne Fleming and Charmaine Trainor

Scullion LAW has built its reputation on delivering life-changing legal support while fostering a workplace culture that values growth, development, and opportunity. Since 2024, the firm has experienced 28% internal growth through promotions and new hires, demonstrating its strong focus on investing in people and creating meaningful career pathways.

Yvonne said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take on this new role. Being part of the Client Care Team has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve grown so much professionally, and I’m proud to help people access the legal expertise they need, especially during some of the most important moments in their lives.”

As Scullion LAW continues to expand across Scotland, its Client Care Team remains at the heart of its operations, ensuring every client receives not only expert legal advice but also empathy, clarity, and unwavering support.

Yvonne’s story is a shining example of what’s possible when talent meets opportunity, and when a company truly invests in its people.