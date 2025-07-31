From Tuscany to Edinburgh: Celebrated pizza chef elevates local dining scene

Giulia Luongo, honoured with Italy’s Trofeo Pizza d’Oro, showcases world-class pizza culture at Lothian Road’s Frizzante.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, under the Tuscan sunset at Andrea Bocelli’s Teatro del Silenzio, music, art and gastronomy came together for one of Italy’s most exclusive cultural events. Among the select chefs invited to prepare gourmet pizza for the legendary tenor’s guests was Giulia Luongo, Head Chef at Frizzante Restaurant, Edinburgh. Representing the city on this international stage, Giulia brought her Italian heritage and modern culinary artistry to a distinguished audience.

Recognised as a Pizza Chef Star and Chief Inspector with the Guida di Pizza Stellato, Giulia has earned multiple accolades over the years, including the Trofeo Pizza d’Oro Sanremo 2025 and the Italian Excellence Award 2022. These awards position her among the leading pizza chefs in Italy, celebrated for her mastery of dough fermentation, ingredient pairing and authentic Italian flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cooking in Tuscany, surrounded by music and nature, was unforgettable,” says Giulia. “It’s moments like these that remind me pizza is not just food—it’s culture, tradition and emotion. I want people in Edinburgh to experience that same passion in every slice.”

Giulia Luongo, Pizza Chef Star and Chief Inspector, pictured during a previous Italian culinary awards ceremony, where she was recognised with the Trofeo Pizza d’Oro.

Giulia’s participation in the Bocelli event highlights Edinburgh’s growing reputation for high-quality Italian cuisine. At Frizzante Restaurant (95 Lothian Road), guests can now enjoy pizzas crafted with the same techniques showcased on the Tuscan stage: long-fermented doughs, premium Italian produce and a harmony of flavours that defines true gourmet pizza.

“These recognitions help me share Italian culinary traditions with Edinburgh’s food lovers, inspire local chefs, and contribute to the city’s growing reputation as a hub for authentic pizza excellence,” Giulia adds.