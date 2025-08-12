Full Circle Wind Services opens new, larger warehouse in Livingston to boost local jobs and support UK wind industry

Full Circle Wind Services has opened a new, much larger warehouse in Livingston, designed to better support wind turbine maintenance across the UK and create more local jobs.

The new facility is six times bigger than Full Circle’s previous UK warehouse and is ideally located with quick access to major motorways and both Edinburgh and Glasgow airports. This means the company can deliver parts faster and respond more quickly to turbine service needs.

Inside, the warehouse holds key supplies and critical parts to keep wind turbines running smoothly. It also includes spaces for staff to work and meet, with a new training centre for technicians currently being developed.

“This facility helps us hold the right parts, in the right place, at the right time—so turbines stay turning,” said Colin Brown, Supply Chain Manager at Full Circle Wind Services.

“People often see wind as a clean, green energy source and while that’s true, behind the scenes, the industry still generates a lot of waste. As an industry, we have a collective responsibility to do better. Sustainability in the supply chain isn’t just about procurement. It’s about smarter warehouse inventory decisions, refurb over replace, and designing systems that minimise unnecessary transport and landfill.”

The Livingston warehouse will also create several new full-time jobs in supply chain roles, alongside opportunities for technicians and engineers who will use the space.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle Wind Services, added: “This facility is more than a warehouse. It’s a signal of how we’re investing in people, systems, and sustainable growth. We’ve built the infrastructure to match our ambition. It supports our multi-brand growth, strengthens technician support, and puts us in a better position to serve customers across the UK.”

Full Circle Wind Services is a leading provider of maintenance and support for wind turbines across the UK and Europe.