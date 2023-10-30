Funding boost will take Edinburgh tech firm's 'grain-swimming' robot to new frontiers

An Edinburgh-based tech business has been awarded £50,000 in funding as it looks to take the development of its “grain-swimming” robot to the next level.

Agri-tech pioneer Crover is behind a grain storage system that offers a new way to automate monitoring and management activities. The robot can be deployed in grain sheds and silos to give farmers and grain storage operators accurate insights into the conditions of their crops.

The Innovate UK funding will support the business in making its system “smarter” by enhancing its autonomous operating capabilities, using artificial intelligence (AI) and improving the efficiency of data transmission, including through 5G protocols. By effectively swimming through grain, the robot provides in-situ stirring of the grain, which helps maintain its quality, as well as improving the health and safety of grain storage operations.

Both the Scotland 5G Centre (S5GC) and CeeD supported Crover with its latest Innovate UK funding bid, with testing being conducted within S5GC’s Forth Valley innovation hub this month.

Lorenzo Conti, Crover’s founder and managing director, said: “We look forward to the new collaboration with the Scotland 5G Centre and CeeD. Automation will no doubt benefit grain storage operators hugely. However, without a mechanism to report learnings and be captured by the Crover robot, all this effort is wasted. Being able to test the system in an environment like the S5GC has within its innovation hubs is invaluable and will be of huge benefit to myself and the team.”

Conti recently joined Scotland’s National Robotarium, where Crover is based, which will provide the company access to state-of-the-art development facilities and to the wider industrial, academic and investment robotic ecosystem.