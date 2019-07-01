Funding will see Machine Labs create Edinburgh jobs

Machine Labs is to create new jobs in Edinburgh and target the global database marketing sector after securing a six-figure funding deal.

The £800,000 in equity funding is from Techstart Ventures, the founders and angels investors with additional grant funding from Scottish Enterprise. It will be used to help recruit a team of eight based in offices opposite Edinburgh Castle.

The angel investors are Kevin Dorren, who becomes chairman, Richard Freedman and Bill Dobbie.

The firm’s founder and chief executive, Andrew Veitch, was previously a co-founder and chief marketing officer of Diet Chef.

He said: “For most of us database marketing is spam or junk mail. Machine Labs want to use machine learning to make marketing messages relevant, so consumers get the right offers at the right time instead of being irritated by marketing they are not interested in.

“I’m very grateful for all the financial support and hands-on help we’ve had.”