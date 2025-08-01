Game changer for Edinburgh with first portable city edition ‘Escape Room’ launch

The first ‘Escape Room - Edinburgh Edition’ board game is being launched exclusively at just four venues across the capital this August, just in time for the start of this year's Edinburgh Festival.

Following the success of Escape Room board games in London, Japan and Morocco, puzzle enthusiasts in Edinburgh are now getting their very own version to enjoy the fun challenge at home with family and friends.

The compact and portable new escape game brings the thrill of an escape room experience right into people’s homes and is packed with clever puzzles and mysterious clues.

Designed and produced by Talking Tables, the new ‘Escape Room - Edinburgh Edition’ board game is inspired by the city’s famous landmarks and historic streets, including Edinburgh Castle, Scott Monument, St Giles Cathedral and South Bridge Vaults.

The new game is launching at all four of Edinburgh’s Paper Tiger stores exclusively for the whole month of August, including Stafford Street, Lothian Road, Morningside Road and Raeburn Place.

“Lauren Chatterton, creator of the new ‘Escape Room - Edinburgh Edition’ board game for Talking Tables, said:

“Inspired by Edinburgh’s historic streets, we’ve packed this compact new escape game with clever puzzles and mysterious clues, making it a magical experience for puzzle enthusiasts and a brilliant way to explore Edinburgh's spirit in a whole new light.

“This portable escape game brings the thrill of an escape room right to your home, or wherever your adventures take you.”

Michael Apter, Managing Director, Paper Tiger, added:

“We’re really excited to be teaming up with our friends at Talking Tables to launch the very first ‘Escape Room - Edinburgh Edition’ board game at all four of our city centre shops this August.

“Whether you're planning a games night, a weekend getaway, or searching for a distinctive stocking filler for travel and mystery lovers, this Edinburgh-themed escape game is the perfect choice.”

As well as Paper Tiger’s four Edinburgh stores, the new city edition Escape Room game is also available to buy online from Paper Tiger, priced at £18 per game at www.papertiger.co.uk/collections/newest-products/products/escape-room-edinburgh-edition