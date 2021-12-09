German Doner Kebab opens third Edinburgh store at St James Quarter

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The grand opening of German Doner Kebab, which has created around 40 new jobs in the area, was held on Wednesday at Leith Street Eats on level one of the shopping centre.

Visitors to the eatery will be able to dine-in, takeaway or click and collect, with delivery also available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German Doner Kebab has opened its third restaurant in Edinburgh's St James Quarter

Daniel Bunce, GDK’s managing director for UK and Europe, said: “The wait is over, and we are delighted to officially open our third Edinburgh restaurant.

“Our game changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab here in Scotland and across the rest of the UK and we are excited to be expanding the German Doner Kebab experience in Edinburgh at such a prime location as the St James Quarter.

“We look forward to welcoming all our new customers to GDK St James Quarter, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Those eating or buying in-store will be able to watch as the kebabs are prepared using premium eats and local vegetables and topped with the restaurant’s signature sauces.

And throughout the winter months, a special limited edition winter warmer - a chilli heatwave krunch burger - will be on the menu.

The burger is available until December 24 and comes in the form of a brioche bun filled with doner meat and drizzled in spicy sauce, flaming spice, warm cheese sauche and Chilli Heatwave Doritos.

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “We are delighted to officially welcome GDK to the St James Quarter family.

“Not only are they turning up the heat on our food and drink offering but they are quite literally kicking things off with a bang with their exclusive winter warmer kebab.

“We’re really looking forward to watching them settle in and give customers an experience to remember.”

The new store is 79th in the UK for the brand, which has more than 90 restaurants worldwide.

Its other Edinburgh stores are located in Lothian Road and at Waverley Mall Food Court.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.