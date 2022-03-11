Getech unit H2 Green inks agreement catalysing Highland hydrogen network plans

H2 Green and the Highland Council have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), saying they will produce a regional plan to develop the network and establish commercial agreements for green hydrogen and by-products, such as zero-emission heat. Highland Council will contribute £100,000 towards the initial work.

Getech boss Dr Jonathan Copus said: “The signing of the MoU is a significant milestone for our plan to establish a world-class regional hydrogen network in the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the core of this network is our first planned hydrogen hub with SGN Commercial Services located in Inverness, which will service large-volume customers. In line with these goals, we have already announced agreements with Eversholt Rail to accelerate the wide-scale deployment of their hydrogen-powered trains on the Far North and West Highland Lines of Scotland.”

The activities will help establish the Highlands as “the leading UK centre for decarbonisation and innovation; they will also support job-creation, deliver energy security, and provide a sustainable path for the region’s net-zero transition,” he added.

Highland Council leader Councillor Margaret Davidson said the planned regional work “has the potential to establish the Highlands as a leading innovation centre for the decarbonisation of commercial transport”.

She added: “We see this as an important opportunity to attract external investment into the region, providing additional jobs and supply-chain developments that will accelerate the net zero transition.”

Luke Johnson, MD of H2 Green, and Dr Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech. Picture: Paul Campbell.

H2 Green last year said it was rolling out its first hydrogen production hub, after signing an agreement with Shoreham Port Authority.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.