Global start-up guru Ken Valledy to meet Scottish female founders and investors at event hosted by Investing Women Angels
A major name in the global start-up community is to meet Scottish female founders and business angels at an online event being hosted by Investing Women Angels next week.
Ken Valledy, billed as an international business adviser, entrepreneur, and co-author of The Startup Lexicon: Demystifying the Everyday Language of Startups, will address the audience on Thursday January 19.
He is described as having spent two decades with corporate giants including Whitbread, Tesco, and Anheuser-Busch InBev in global strategic branding roles, and has served as a mentor to high-profile international organisations including Microsoft Venture and Seedcamp, which is branded Europe's largest micro-seed investment fund and mentoring programme. In 2016 he co-founded Progressive Acceleration, an organisation that partners best-in-class start-ups with global businesses to unlock and commercialise new ideas, while The Startup Lexicon, co-written with Eamonn Carey, was first published in June last year.
At next week’s event, he will engage in a conversation with the female audience highlighting aspects of his own entrepreneurial journey with a two-way discussion focused around how new and emerging businesses can accelerate growth in the global economy.
Lisl MacDonald, a board member of female-led investment syndicate Investing Women Angels (itself recently praised for its help fostering burgeoning companies) and key organiser behind the event, said: "Ken is a highly regarded and accomplished businessman and entrepreneur, and we are delighted to introduce him to our network. [The Startup Lexicon] is an important contribution as it demystifies much of the jargon used in the start-up space. We look forward to hearing his insights on the global startup and innovation community and how it can be better accessed by women right here in Scotland."