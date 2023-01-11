Ken Valledy, billed as an international business adviser, entrepreneur, and co-author of The Startup Lexicon: Demystifying the Everyday Language of Startups, will address the audience on Thursday January 19.

He is described as having spent two decades with corporate giants including Whitbread, Tesco, and Anheuser-Busch InBev in global strategic branding roles, and has served as a mentor to high-profile international organisations including Microsoft Venture and Seedcamp, which is branded Europe's largest micro-seed investment fund and mentoring programme. In 2016 he co-founded Progressive Acceleration, an organisation that partners best-in-class start-ups with global businesses to unlock and commercialise new ideas, while The Startup Lexicon, co-written with Eamonn Carey, was first published in June last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At next week’s event, he will engage in a conversation with the female audience highlighting aspects of his own entrepreneurial journey with a two-way discussion focused around how new and emerging businesses can accelerate growth in the global economy.

'Ken is a highly regarded and accomplished businessman and entrepreneur, and we are delighted to introduce him to our network,' says Investing Women Angels. Picture: contributed.