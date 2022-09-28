Global tie-up sealed as new centre for robotics and AI opens doors in Edinburgh

The National Robotarium is said to be the largest and most advanced facility of its kind in the UK. It will collaborate with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on applied engineering and joint research across multiple disciplines including “soft” robotics, field robotics and tele-operations.

Part of the vast Indian Tata group, TCS has partnered with many of the world’s largest businesses to help deliver transformative projects.

Utilising expertise from both Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh, TCS Research will collaborate with the National Robotarium to create “innovative solutions to global challenges” using robotics and AI research, product design and new technology creation.

The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh campus is said to be the largest and most advanced facility of its kind in the UK. Picture: Colin Hattersley

The new facility is based at Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh campus.

Stewart Miller, chief executive of the National Robotarium, said: “This exciting collaboration is a fitting milestone to announce during the official opening ceremony of the National Robotarium. The partnership will enable TCS and the National Robotarium to bring together our vast combined experience and expertise, elevating the robotics and artificial intelligence offering of both organisations as a result.

“Together we will deliver applied solutions across a range of challenges informed by TCS’ clients, utilising the unique facilities of our new building and adopting an enhanced approach which aims to de-risk and speed up adoption in the market.

“We will shortly announce a joint programme of focused research, which will outline some of the future technologies required in the field of robotics and AI.”