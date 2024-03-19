Goal reached as The Big Match nets £20,000 for The Yard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin and former Hibs star Darren Dods were among those in action at Ainslie Park as the business community rallied round to support the day.

“It’s been an incredible effort from everyone and the total of £20,000 is amazing,” said organiser Steve Currie, of Murray and Currie Property in the Capital.

“It was such a great day and I was delighted to reach our goal this year with all the money raised going to The Yard, which does such a fantastic job for young disabled people and their families.”

The Yard chief executive Celine Sinclair with Big Match organiser Steve Currie.

The Yard, which is based in the centre of Edinburgh with other locations in Dundee and Kirkcaldy, offers disabled youngsters and their families the chance to experience creative and adventurous indoor and outdoor play in a well-supported environment.

Chief executive Celine Sinclair, added: “On behalf of our entire team at The Yard, well done to everyone who took part in The Big Match and a huge thank you to Murray and Currie and everyone who donated. This donation is hugely appreciated and will go towards helping even more of the families, young people and children that we support.”