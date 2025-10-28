Gofor’s new office supports 40% new business growth in H1

Gofor’s Blackburn-based England team, from L-R, Paul Armstrong, Mark Stuart and Peter Wright

Fleet management company Gofor is reporting a 40% uplift in new business acquisition for the first half (H1) of 2025, aided by the opening of an additional office in England earlier this year.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Gofor added its first office outside Scotland in May 2025, with the appointment of three senior team members at the Blackburn in Lancashire site. The move was part of an overall new business drive by the company.

Graham Lesslie, Gofor’s CEO, commented:

‘We’re absolutely delighted with Gofor’s H1 performance, and the trajectory for the second half of the year is looking very strong. The new England-based team hit the ground running and has already onboarded net new customers. We’ve had excellent feedback from the market about our dual-location model. Whilst Gofor has always served the whole of the UK, having an additional office in England has made us more accessible and enables us to host our national customers more conveniently.’

Gofor reports that its newly onboarded H1 customers are a mix of sole supply and multi-supplier leasing arrangements for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) - relationships that the company believes will deliver further growth over time. The business is also supporting its customers in making the switch to decarbonised vehicles - 85% of all cars delivered in the first half of the year were low-emission models, with 60% being fully electric vehicles.

Lesslie added:

‘We’re seeing real traction from our partnership-led approach. We offer our customers a complete fleet management solution - that means we can provide specialist support from electrification consulting through to accident management and fuel cards. And that level of support is particularly important to our SME customers who often don’t have the in-house resources to manage their fleet operations.’

Gofor’s recent performance outpaces wider industry trends. According to industry body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) in its latest Leasing Outlook report, the overall business contract hire (BCH) car fleet grew 7.5% year-on-year, with battery electric vehicles accounting for 51% of all new business contract hire cars.