Green credentials shine bright at Edinburgh hotel

One of Edinburgh’s best-known hotels has been recognised for putting planet before profit – scooping one of the world’s top environmental honours for the third year running.

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has once again been awarded the prestigious Green Key certificate, a coveted international mark of excellence for sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Backed by the Foundation for Environmental Education, the Green Key is a stamp of approval for hotels that meet and maintain the highest standards in green practice, with fewer than 8,000 holders worldwide.

It’s also the leading global eco-label operating in over 70 countries worldwide to support and recognise environmental excellence in hotels, restaurants and venues. Green Key provides a comprehensive framework for continual environmental improvement.

While five-star hotels might not immediately be associated with eco-efficiency, the Sheraton Grand has proved that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand, earning serious recognition in the process.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: “This is the third consecutive year that we’ve effectively demonstrated our commitment to environmental excellence.

“This recognition is much more than a certificate on the wall, it’s confirmation that our team is continuously doing our part to be sustainable in every area. Our guests expect it, as do our stakeholders but most importantly, we hold ourselves accountable to these standards.

“This award is for the whole team. Every single member plays a part - whether it’s measuring food waste, rethinking procurement, or simply switching off lights at the right time.”

The Green Key is open to hotels, hostels, holiday parks, attractions and restaurants that want to go beyond the basics – with strict criteria covering energy use, water consumption, waste, sourcing and staff engagement.

The hotel has taken bold steps to cut waste and boost green outcomes across its operations – with results that are being noticed both behind the scenes and by those booking big-ticket corporate events.

One of the stand-out successes has come from teaming up with Winnow, an AI-powered food waste platform that helps commercial kitchens track what’s being thrown away. Since introducing the system, the hotel has slashed food waste by 15% and seen knock-on benefits from reduced labour hours to a leaner, more efficient kitchen operation.

The hotel’s approach to sustainability now also extends to every touchpoint with clients – especially major businesses looking to align with like-minded venues.

Martijn added: “We’ve seen a real shift in conversations with corporate clients. Sustainability is now part of the negotiation. They want to know what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, and how it supports their own ESG goals.

“That might mean building plant-based dishes into event menus, or ensuring surplus food is redistributed rather than binned.

“We’re proud to be part of a global movement that’s showing the hotel industry what real sustainability looks like.”

So far this year, six large-scale events have led with a plant-based first course, with another eight already in the diary. Elsewhere, the hotel has dialled down single-use plastics, rolled out energy-saving tech across rooms and back-of-house, and made water-saving changes to its spa and laundry systems.

All these efforts feed into the rigorous standards set by the Green Key programme, which requires continual progress, frequent audits and full transparency.

The Sheraton Grand remains one of Edinburgh's leading luxury hotels and in its 40th year is continuing to receive industry recognition.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/edisi-sheraton-grand-hotel-and-spa-edinburgh/rooms/