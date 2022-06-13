Green light granted for 300-plus family homes in south-east Edinburgh

The 20-acre site, situated just off The Wisp, forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’ masterplan to create some 700 new-build homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

The 312-home development, christened The Lanes, will feature a selection of two-bedroom apartments, and two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes across 14 of Avant Homes’ house designs. The first homes are due to be ready for occupation in early 2023.

Of the 312 new-build homes, more than a quarter have been designated for “affordable housing”. In addition to delivering new homes for Edinburgh, Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of £1.8m to support local education provision.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Gerry Leitch, said: “The Lanes is an incredibly exciting new development for us. We’re very pleased to have secured planning approval to deliver 312 new homes in such a prestigious location and make our own contribution to the wider development of the Edmonstone Estate.

“Works are set to commence in the coming weeks, and we look forward to creating a highly desirable development for Edinburgh buyers.”

Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes property development group. The company currently has 57 developments across its five operating regions.

Avant Homes Scotland currently has 13 developments under construction stretching from Stewarton to Dundee.