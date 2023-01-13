The jobs should be added over the course of the next 12 months as the firm transitions into low-carbon heating alternatives. Established in 2015, EBC is an installer of boilers across Scotland and will now also focus on heat pumps and solar panels.

The seven-figure push into renewables will include the creation of a dedicated department of industry experts, upskilling of all members of staff - those out in the field as well as in the office - and upgrading of the firm’s fleet of vans to electric vehicles.

Managing director Mark Glasgow said: “The way the industry is going, this is a natural progression for the business and our aim is to become market leaders in the field. It’s been a busy period for us and this is another exciting development for the business. We are a leading installer of boilers in Scotland and our aim is to retain that position as they will remain the primary heating source for a number of years.

“However, as the industry and technology changes, we also have to move with the times and we have a responsibility to off-set carbon as much as possible. I want us to have the reputation of a local, reliable business who are experts in renewables.”

He added: “We will be recruiting the best of talent in the renewable sector and our current workforce will be up skilled. This expansion will create better jobs for people, give opportunities for more young people to get into employment and help us to continue to improve our carbon footprint in line with the government’s net zero target by 2050.”

The move sees the firm step up its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint having become the first member of STV’s Green Fund nearly two years ago and planting a tree for every boiler installed. That total currently stands at more than 1,300, equating to nearly 400 tonnes of future CO2 sequestration.

“Additionally, there is a lot of good government support out there in terms of grants and loans,” Glasgow added.

