Gregor Poynton MP brings Google Digital Garage to Livingston

The event, hosted at the Mercure Livingston Hotel, was supported by Gregor Poynton MP, whose office worked closely with Google to bring the training to the area and connect with local businesses to ensure strong participation.

Mr Poynton, who welcomed attendees to the event, said: "It was a pleasure to meet so many local business owners and entrepreneurs. Working with Google to bring this event to Livingston gave people from across West Lothian access to world-class digital training and support, which will help them grow their businesses and develop new skills for the digital economy."

The Google Digital Garage is part of a multi-million-pound investment by Google to provide free digital skills training across the UK. Over the last five years, it has trained more than one million people through in-person and online courses in over 500 cities, towns, and villages.

The Livingston event offered a full day of activities, including interactive workshops on topics such as:

- Making Sense of AI

- Practical AI for Marketing

- AI in Action

- Social Media Masterclass

- Building your business online with Google

Attendees also benefited from one-to-one mentoring sessions with digital skills trainers and peer-to-peer networking opportunities.

The event highlighted the value of supporting local businesses and equipping people with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

1 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP welcomed the Google Digital Garage to Livingston. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP worked with Google to bring their Digital Garage offering to Livingston last week. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP with attendees at the first Google Digital Garage to be held in the Livingston constituency and West Lothian. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales