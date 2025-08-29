Gregor Poynton MP opens new family butcher’s shop in East Calder

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside owner David (“Davy”) Dewar, was attended by a large crowd of local residents, with the shop quickly bustling with customers eager to support the new venture.

Speaking at the opening, Gregor Poynton MP said:

"It was a real pleasure to join Davy and his family to open this fantastic new store. Small and family businesses like Dewar’s are at the centre of the Livingston and West Lothian's local economy, creating jobs, supporting skills, and giving people real pride in where they live.

"It was brilliant to see such a strong turnout from local people today, showing that East Calder and Calderwood will give this business every chance to thrive. With the right support, ventures like this can help build vibrant community spaces that bring people together."

Davy Dewar is currently recruiting staff for the new shop and has also been in discussion about how the wider site at J&R Veitch Garden Centre could be developed into a community hub, with improved green space and facilities to serve both East Calder and Calderwood.

Gregor Poynton MP added:

"We need developers to live up to their promises in Calderwood, delivering the community facilities that local people were told to expect. In the meantime, it’s businesses like Dewar’s that are showing real ambition and helping to knit communities together."

